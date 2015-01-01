Abstract

In the improvement of vehicle dynamic performance, an essential understanding of vehicle characteristics is required. A single simulation can only give results under a single condition. If we want to know the state of a point that is slightly off from that condition, we must repeat trial and error. Such an approach is not enough to know the nature of the whole vehicle performance. The "Contour method" is developed as a method to see through the entire vehicle dynamic characteristics. According to this method, it is possible to understand the steady-state characteristics and transient characteristics with simple operations regardless of the linear and nonlinear regions. In this paper, we describe the theory underlying this method.

Language: ja