Abstract

Pedestrians and cyclists account for a large proportion of traffic accidents in Japan. In this report, we investigate the driving behavior of general drivers when they pass by pedestrians using a driving simulator. Some factors influencing driving behavior included attributes such as road width and pedestrians, as well as the presence or absence of oncoming traffic and distance from one's vehicle. The results show that the two driver types can be categorized into drivers who perform safe driving behaviors when crossing pedestrians and drivers who are slightly less safe, and these two driver types have very different driving behaviors.

Language: ja