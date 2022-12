Abstract

[SafetyLit note: Some jurisdictions require that automobile headlights remain turned on during daylight in an effort to increase vehicle visibility.]



Headlamps are usually not activated on fuel economy tests in type approval. However, headlamp usage would affect the fuel economy due to the increase of energy consumption and the ineffectiveness of lead-acid battery charging control in conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. In this paper, the influence of headlamp usage on the actual fuel economy was investigated by driving cycle tests on a chassis dynamometer using an ICE vehicle and a survey for headlamp use frequency based on vehicle data in the Japanese market. As a result, the actual fuel economy was estimated to reduce by about 1.2% - 2.0% due to the effects of headlamp usage.

