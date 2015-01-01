Abstract

Rework of system development needs to be reduced to meet planned quality, cost, and delivery. This white paper introduces a safety analysis focusing on the interaction with the products related to the development target product in order to reduce the rework in the functional safety development of in-vehicle electric and electronic systems. As an example, we apply HAZOP safety analysis to a system model that describes an electronic parking brake system. In this case, we show that we can find more malfunction modes of the development target product by using not only the structural model but also the behavior model.

Language: ja