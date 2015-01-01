SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kobayashi H, Katori Y, Fujishiro S, Yamashita T, Tachioka K, Miyashiro D. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(1): 37-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.37

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To quantify the difference of ordinary drive steering response performance by measurement data is one of an issue that OEMs have faced difficulty for a long time. In particular, slight difference in vehicle behavior induced by body reinforcement is widely known by recent studies (1-4). In this study, we tried to identify vehicle behavior signals to quantify such effect as "vehicle behavior felt by drivers". In order to extract the effect of "vehicle behavior felt by drivers" with and without body reinforcement objectively, we analyzed a large amount of measured time-series data using machine learning and deep learning.


Language: ja

Keywords

chassis; deep learning; evaluation technology; machine learning; vehicle dynamics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print