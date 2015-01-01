SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kageyama I, Kuriyagawa Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(1): 43-50.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.43

Vehicle dynamic model is normally constructed using tire forces such as cornering forces and camber thrusts. Since these forces are functions of the sideslip angle and camber angle, it is impossible to perform continuous analysis from the stopping condition to high-speed driving in the model construction. Therefore, it is necessary to construct different tire model to describe tire characteristics between stopping condition and ordinary speeds. However, in the motion of a two-wheeled vehicle, especially, there is a problem for standing stability at a stopping situation or at an extremely low speed. In this research, in order to solve these problems and apply it to two-wheeled vehicle dynamics, we construct a new tire model that can be applied from stop to high speed driving.


Language: ja

Motorcycle; Stability; Tire model; Two-wheeled vehicle; Vehicle dynamics

