Abstract

This article describes some effects of visual messages in a vehicle to inform drivers of operational design domain（ODD） in conditionally automated driving. A driving simulator experiment（DS） was conducted to measure drivers' responses to an event in which conditionally automated driving ended outside ODD with a long enough time margin of 15 sec for them to cope with the Taking-Over Request（TOR） situation. Five visual messages, "Figure only（no text）", "Please Take-Over", "Highway Exit" , "Automated Drive OFF", and "Automated Drive OFF/ Please Take-over" were designed to investigate their effects on drivers' responses to the TOR situation in this study. Thirty drivers participated in this experiment. They were asked to perform a non-driving task while automated driving was active. The results of the DS experiment showed that when either "Figure only" or "Highway Exit" was issued, drivers did not stop being more engaged in the non-driving task and there were larger lateral displacements of the vehicle. The human machine interface in a vehicle was discussed in terms of adequate visual messages to inform drivers of the ODD in conditionally automated driving.

Language: ja