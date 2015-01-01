SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Homma R, Wakasugi T, Kodaka K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(1): 70-75.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.70

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

When the driver fails to respond to a request to intervene issued by a level 3 automated vehicle, the system considers a way to reduce the risk by performing a system operation called minimum risk maneuver (MRM). In this paper, a driving simulator experiment investigates the effects of MRM conditions such as hazard lamp activation, amount of deceleration, and stop position on vehicles approaching from the rear under different traffic conditions. As a result of the experiment, effective MRM conditions for reducing the risk of collision with a vehicle approaching from the rear are clarified, and we propose them as MRM considerations.


Language: ja

Keywords

Automated Driving; Driver Behavior; Human Engineering; Minimum Risk Maneuvereuver; Performance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print