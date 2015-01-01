Abstract

This study deals with the standing stability of two-wheeled vehicles at standing still situation and at extremely low speed. Most of the studies on vehicle behavior for two-wheeled vehicles are studying for characteristics beyond medium speed and analyzes on extremely low speed and stopped state characteristics have hardly been performed. Standing stability at extremely low speeds for a two-wheeled vehicle is one of the major problems for ordinary riders. In this research, first, a simple model for a human body is constructed using the hitch point on the waist as a connecting point between the upper body and the lower body. This model is incorporated into the equation of motion of a motorcycle at stopping condition, and its outline is grasped. In particular, the influence of each design parameter on standing stability is shown.

