Journal Article

Citation

Higai K, Shiozaki T, Tamai Y, Mabuchi N, Kitamura S. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(1): 160-164.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.160

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A Multi-material structural members for Automobile which absorb the crash energy by deforming in the automotive body collision were developed by sandwiching a small amount of resin between an ultra-high strength steel structural parts and a resin fixing plate made of a thin steel. When this structure was applied to 1470MPa grade steel parts, the fracture of the parts was avoided, and the energy absorption in the axial direction was improved over 50%, and the weight was reduced by 25% in comparison with the parts of the same performance.


Language: ja

Keywords

Multi-material; Structural member; ultra-high strength steel; Vehicle development; Weight Reduction

