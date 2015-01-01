SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hosokawa T, Hashimoto H, Hiramatsu M, Sunda T, Ishida H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(1): 177-183.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.177

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Accidents in which elderly people make the mistake of stepping on the accelerator and brake have become a social problem in Japan. This study examined the relationship between human factor indicators and the occurrence of stepping errors in the elderly. In a mock-up experiment, we conducted an analysis of variance between the stepping error rate and human factor indices for accelerating while teaching the brake. The analysis showed that the walking ability assessed by the two-step test, which constitutes the Locomotive Syndrome Tests, and the attentional function assessed by the TMT Part B were significant.


Language: ja

Keywords

Attentional function; Driving posture; Elderly person; Human engineering; Locomotive syndrome; Pedal misapplication accidents; Walking ability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print