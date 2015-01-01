Abstract

Accidents in which elderly people make the mistake of stepping on the accelerator and brake have become a social problem in Japan. This study examined the relationship between human factor indicators and the occurrence of stepping errors in the elderly. In a mock-up experiment, we conducted an analysis of variance between the stepping error rate and human factor indices for accelerating while teaching the brake. The analysis showed that the walking ability assessed by the two-step test, which constitutes the Locomotive Syndrome Tests, and the attentional function assessed by the TMT Part B were significant.

