Abstract

New vehicle regulations with regards to Automated Driving Systems were adopted by World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) on 24th of June 2020. The cyber security regulation(1) by WP29 had been one of the prioritized items in the frame work document for these new regulations. This regulation does not define specific requirements to qualify security measures implemented in vehicles. Whereas, this regulation defines processes by vehicle manufactures for cyber security in place. The paper will outline the regulation as aspects of its feature, requirement and application for vehicle type approval.

Language: ja