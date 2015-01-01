|
Citation
|
Ziakopoulos A, Kontaxi A, Yannis G. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 181: e106936.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36577243
|
Abstract
|
While driver distraction remains an issue in modernized societies, technological advancements in data collection, storage and analysis provide the means for deeper insights of this complex phenomenon. In this research, factors influencing when driver distraction through mobile phone use occurs during naturalistic driving are investigated. Naturalistic data from a 6-stage, 230-driver experiment are exploited, in which drivers installed a non-intrusive driving recording application in their devices and conducted their trips normally across a 21-month timespan, coupled with corresponding questionnaire data. The various experiment stages involved providing progressively more behavioral feedback to drivers while continuing to record them. Subsequently, supervised Machine Learning XGBoost algorithms were employed to model the contributions of naturalistic driving and questionnaire features to the decision to engage mobile phone use. Mobile phone use percentages were heavily skewed towards zero, therefore imbalanced ML with a minority-oversampling approach in a binary format was employed. To increase the explainability offered by the algorithm, SHAP values were calculated for the informative features.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver feedback; Explainable machine learning; Mobile phone use; Naturalistic driving; SHAP values; XGBoost