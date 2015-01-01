Abstract

This study contributes to understanding the behavioral impacts of infrastructure adaptation to Automated Vehicles (AVs) on non-AV drivers. It attempts to answer the question of how a narrow (9 ft) lane dedicated to AVs would affect the behavior of drivers in terms of safety measures who are driving in the adjacent lane to the right. To this end, a custom designed driving simulator world was designed mimicking the Interstate 15 smart corridor in San Diego. A group of participants were assigned to drive next to the simulated 9 ft narrow lane while a control group were assigned to drive next to a regular 12 ft AV lane. Behavior of drivers was analyzed by measuring the mean lane position, mean speed, and the mental effort. In addition to AV lane width, AV headway, gender, and right lane traffic were taken into consideration in the experimental design to investigate interaction effects. The results showed no significant differences in speed and mental effort of drivers while indicating significant differences in lane positioning. Although the overall effect of AV lane width was not significant, there were some significant interaction effects between lane width and other factors (i.e., driver gender and presence of traffic on the next regular lane to the right). In all the significant interactions, there was no case in which those factors stayed constant while AV lane width changed between the groups indicating that the significant difference might be stemmed from the other factors rather than the lane width. However, the trend observed was that drivers driving next to the 12 ft lane had better lane centering compared to the 9 ft lane. The analysis also showed that while in general female drivers tended to drive further away from the 9 ft lane and performed worse in terms of lane centering, they performed better than male drivers when right lane traffic was present.

