Citation
Hong X, Liu S, Fan H, Xie H, Fang S, Zhang L. Brain Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36575610
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Based on the ecological systems theory and cumulative risk model, the current study aimed to determine the mediating effects of parenting styles, peer relationship, and psychological capital on family socioeconomic status and adolescents' aggressive behaviors, as well as the moderating effects of economic regional differences.
Language: en
Keywords
aggressive behaviors; family socioeconomic status; parenting styles; peer relationship; psychological capital