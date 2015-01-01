Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual Grooming is the deceptive process wherein a would-be perpetrator prepares a child for sexual abuse (CSA) and prevents disclosure and detection. It is often difficult to detect sexual grooming because some grooming behaviors resemble normal adult-child interactions. To prevent CSA, it is vital to identify sexual grooming behaviors that can be considered "red flag" behaviors.



OBJECTIVE: This study compared reported sexual grooming behaviors between adults who experienced CSA and those with no CSA history to identify which behaviors differed between the two groups. Further we explored whether the relationship to the adult male in the Non-CSA group impacted reported behaviors. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants were recruited online through Prolific and included adults who experienced CSA (n = 411) and those with no CSA history (n = 502).



METHODS: Participants who reported CSA completed the Sexual Grooming Scale - Victim Version (SGS-V) about their CSA experience. Those with no CSA history were randomly assigned to one of three conditions (family member/non-family member/community member) and completed a modified version of the SGS-V about an adult male with whom they had the most interpersonal contact before age 18.



RESULTS: Numerous sexual grooming behaviors that differentiated the behaviors of adults who engaged in CSA and those who did not were identified. The relationship to the adult was an important consideration.



CONCLUSIONS: Red flag sexual grooming behaviors, specifically those related to desensitizing the child to physical contact and sexual content, can be identified in cases of CSA and have an important role in prevention.

Language: en