Abstract

Experimental work has suggested that individuals walking side by side may frequently synchronize their steps. The present study created video records of pedestrian activity on pedestrian pathways in order to estimate the frequency of continuous synchronization among pairs of walkers going about their daily lives. About 6% of 498 coded pairs were continuously synchronized. Analysis and modeling of the distributions of frequency differences suggested that while different walkers will tend to have different preferred frequencies for a given speed (i.e., a preferred ratio of step length to step frequency, or walk ratio), they may tend to adjust their walk ratios slightly toward one another's even when they are not synchronizing their steps.

