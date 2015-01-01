|
Citation
|
Vennegoor G, Van Assema P, Eekhout I, Lezwijn J, Molleman G, Jansen M. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36577707
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Implementation of Health Promoting School (HPS) programs can be challenging due to the dynamic school context. Navigating between program fidelity and adaptation, as well as integrating the program, is essential for successful implementation, and consequently, for program effects. As part of an evaluation study in the Netherlands, this study aimed to develop a measurement instrument that differentiates schools according to fidelity, adaptation, and integration of HPS implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adaptation; questionnaire; fidelity; Health Promoting School; HPS implementation; integration