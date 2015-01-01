Abstract

Olfactory impairment in military populations is highly prevalent and often attributed to the long-term effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and chronic psychiatric disorders. The main goal of this investigation was to examine olfactory function in a cohort of combat veterans using a quantitative smell test.Participants underwent a neurological examination, completed performance validity testing (PVT), provided deployment history, and their medical records were reviewed.Participants were 38 veterans with a deployment-related mTBI who passed the PVT and did not have ongoing substance misuse issues. Olfactory examination revealed normosmia in 20 participants and various degrees of deficit in 18. The groups did not differ in demographics, post-injury interval, or current clinical (non-psychiatric) conditions. Participants with hyposmia frequently reported being exposed to a higher number of blasts and being positioned closer to the nearest primary blast, and more often endorsed a period of loss of consciousness after the most serious mTBI. In addition, they more often reported tympanic membrane perforation, extracranial injuries, and histories of both blast and blunt force mTBI. Comorbid diagnoses of posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, chronic headaches, and pain were more common among them as well.Several blast exposure and injury-related characteristics increase the likelihood of long-term olfactory impartments, comorbid psychiatric conditions, and chronic pain among veterans with history of deployment-related mTBI. Notably, none of the participants with hyposmia had a clinical diagnosis of olfactory dysfunction or were receiving service-connected disability for loss of sense of smell at the time of their assessment.

Language: en