Abstract

Physical activity and team sports may be protective of substance use among adolescents, although there is mixed evidence on whether muscle-building exercise is associated with patterns of e-cigarette use (i.e., vaping), cigarette use, and cannabis use. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the association between muscle-building exercise and patterns of concurrent substance use among U.S. adolescents. Cross-sectional data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (N = 8,474) were analyzed in 2022. Muscle-building exercise was assessed by number of days of the behavior in the past week and categorized based on level of engagement (none, low, medium, and high). Concurrent vaping, cigarette use, and cannabis use within the past 30 days were assessed using a combined, four-category variable (no use, any single use, any dual use, and triple use). Multinomial logistic regressions, with coefficients transformed to relative risk ratios (RRR), were conducted to estimate the associations between muscle-building exercise and concurrent substance use among the overall sample, and by sex, while adjusting for relevant sociodemographic variables. Among the overall sample, high engagement (6-7 days) in muscle-building exercise was associated with greater relative risk of any single use (RRR 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.06-1.72), any dual use (RRR 1.46, 95% CI 1.10-2.94), and triple use (RRR 1.81, 95% CI 1.05-3.12). While muscle-building exercise was associated with greater relative risk of concurrent patterns of vaping, cigarette use, and cannabis use among adolescent males, there were no significant relationships found among adolescent females. Healthcare professionals should consider this association when treating adolescent males, particularly given the high prevalence of muscle-building exercise and substance use among this group. More research is needed to understand the experiences of adolescent males who report high engagement in muscle-building exercise and substance use to uncover mechanisms of association.

Language: en