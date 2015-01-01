Abstract

Traumatic bladder ruptures (THR) leading to a uroperitoneum are rare (10%). However, 83% of all pelvic fractures are associated with THR [Cass AS et al. Urol Clin North Am 1989; 16(2):254-257]. In the uroperitoneum, urine leaks from the bladder into the peritoneum. Traumatic ruptures usually occur as a result of blunt injuries with a full bladder. A distinction is made between extraperitoneal ruptures (80-90% of cases) and intraperitoneal ruptures (15-20% of cases) as well as mixed forms (12% of cases) [Novelline RA et al. Radiol Clin N Am 1999; 37(3):591-612]. While extraperitoneal ruptures (grade II-III) are treated conservatively with urinary diversion, intraperitoneal ruptures (grade IV-V according to AAST [American Association for Surgery of Trauma]) and mixed ruptures should always be repaired surgically [Vaccaro JP et al. radiographs 2000; 20(5): 1373-1381]. The non-traumatic uroperitoneum usually occurs after gynecological operations in 0.2% after caesarean section or in 3.2% after hysterectomy [Armenakas NA et al. J Am Coll Surg. 2004; 198(1):78-82]. If a THR is misdiagnosed, the mortality for the patient increases to up to 80% [Ruston MA BJU Int 1988; 62(6): 616-617]. Therefore, the exact and early diagnosis is crucial for the right therapy. [Google Scholar translation]



Traumatische Harnblasenrupturen (THR), die zu einem Uroperitoneum führen, sind selten (10 %). Jedoch gehen 83 % aller Beckenfrakturen mit einer THR einher [Cass AS et al. Urol Clin North Am 1989; 16(2): 254-257]. Beim Uroperitoneum tritt Urin aus der Harnblase in das Peritoneum aus. Traumatische Rupturen treten meist durch stumpfe Verletzungen bei voller Harnblase auf. Man unterscheidet extraperitoneale Rupturen (80-90 % der Fälle) von intraperitonealen Rupturen (15 bis 20 % der Fälle) sowie gemischte Formen (12 % der Fälle) [Novelline RA et al. Radiol Clin N Am 1999; 37(3): 591-612]. Während extraperitoneale Rupturen (Grad II-III) konservativ mit Harnableitung versorgt werden, sollten intraperitoneale Rupturen (Grad IV-V nach AAST [American Association for Surgery of Trauma]) und gemischte Rupturen immer chirurgisch saniert werden [Vaccaro JP et al. radiographics 2000; 20(5): 1373-1381]. Das nicht traumatische Uroperitoneum tritt meist nach gynäkologischen Operationen in 0,2 % nach Sectio caesarea oder in 3,2 % nach Hysterektomie auf [Armenakas NA et al. J Am Coll Surg. 2004; 198 (1): 78-82]. Bei der Fehldiagnose einer THR steigt die Mortalität für den Patienten auf bis zu 80 % an [Ruston MA BJU Int 1988; 62(6): 616-617] an. Daher ist die exakte und frühe Diagnose für die richtige Therapie entscheidend.

Language: de