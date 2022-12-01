Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the potential for social media to spread health misinformation, it is important to understand how trusts impact adolescents' engagement with health content on social media.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the concept of trust when adolescents (13-18 years) engage with health information on social media.



DATA SOURCES: Five relevant databases (MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycINFO, ERIC, and CINAHL) were systematically searched alongside Google Scholar and reference lists of included papers.



STUDY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Studies were included if they examined adolescents' trust when engaging with health information on social media.



STUDY APPRAISAL AND SYNTHESIS METHODS: Thematic analysis was used to synthesize the findings from this review.



RESULTS: Thirty-four papers were included. Three key domains were explored: trust in the social media platform/service (general distrust of social media for health information; safety and privacy); trust in other users (mistrust of unknown users; fear of bullying or judgement; trust in friends or peers; celebrities and popularity; trust in others' experience and the importance of social support); trust in content (tone and appearance of health information; expertise and verification; advertising, pushed, and suggested content).



LIMITATIONS: Narrow geographic representation of papers and limited quantitative studies.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS OF KEY FINDINGS: Adolescents' trust in health information on social media involves a complex interplay between trust in: social media platforms, other users, and health content. Central to many of the findings is the social and identity work done by adolescents on and through social media.

Language: en