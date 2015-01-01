|
Lee S, Arvin R, Khattak AJ. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 181: e106932.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36580765
Vehicle automation, manifested in self-driving cars, promises to provide safe mobility by reducing human errors. While the testing of automated vehicles (AVs) has improved their performance in recent years, automation technologies face challenges such as uncertainty of safety impacts in mixed traffic with human-driven vehicles. This study aims to examine the gaps in AV safety performance and identify what will be required on a preferential basis for AVs to guarantee an acceptable level of safety performance, especially in mixed traffic, by conducting a thorough analysis of crashes involving levels 2-3 AVs. Based on 260 AV collision reports from California from 2019 to 2021, this study extracts crash-related variables from crash records in a standardized form, crash locations, and, notably, crash narratives reported by AV manufacturers. This study untangles the complex interrelationships among pre-crash conditions, AV driving modes, crash types, and crash outcomes by applying a path-analytic framework with the frequentist and Bayesian approaches.
Crash; Automated Vehicle; Crash Narrative; Safety Assessment