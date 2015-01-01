Abstract

BACKGROUND: the timing of incident injurious falls at different stages of dementia diagnosis is unclear.



OBJECTIVES: to identify when the occurrence of injurious falls begins to increase among individuals who are going to develop dementia, to explore the time point at which people living with dementia are at highest risk of injurious falls and to ascertain differences in fall-related factors pre- and post-dementia diagnosis.



DESIGN: this study included 2,707 participants with incident dementia and 2,707 1:1 matched (i.e. same birth year and sex) controls without dementia.



METHODS: dementia diagnosis and date of onset were identified from the National Patient Registry (NPR) and the Swedish Cause of Death Register following international criteria. Information on injurious falls and history of chronic disease was obtained from the NPR. Data were analysed using conditional Poisson regression and generalized estimating equation models.



RESULTS: compared with controls, the incidence of injurious falls among participants with dementia started to increase beginning 4 years pre-diagnosis (incidence rate ratio [IRR] 1.70, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.30-2.22), reaching a peak (IRR 3.73, 95% CI 3.16-4.41) in the year of dementia diagnosis. Heavy drinking, physically active and cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs) were associated with incident falls among those with dementia.



CONCLUSION: people with dementia have a higher incidence of injurious falls beginning 4 years leading up to diagnosis and peaking during the year of diagnosis. Older age, female, heavy drinking, physically active and CMDs may predict injurious falls among people with dementia.

