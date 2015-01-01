Abstract

Over the past two decades, there has been increased recognition of the effectiveness of peer delivered services, with prior research highlighting the benefits for both recipients of peer services and peer providers. Despite this, peer specialists report challenges to their work such as experiencing stigma associated with their role and difficulty integrating into a non-peer dominated workforce. The study sought to explore the perceptions of agency leadership from three supportive housing agencies regarding peer specialists and peer-delivered services within their organization before and after a peer-led intervention to promote healthy lifestyles for people with SMI. Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with agency leadership and analyzed using a content analysis approach.



FINDINGS from this study contribute to the literature on the peer specialist workforce by identifying factors (e.g., agency's prior experience employing peer specialists) and potential strategies (e.g., exposure to peer services) impact the level of workplace integration of peer specialists.





[SafetyLit note: In the context of this article SMI= severe mental illness]

Language: en