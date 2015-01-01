Abstract

This study aims to determine the influence of the hip flexion angle on the injury trends of lower limbs. An impact model was established using a hybrid human body model and an accurate vehicle model. Simulations were performed in two boundary environments of 25 and 40% overlap impacts under different hip flexion angles. The analysis of the dynamic responses indicated that the hip flexion angle significantly affected the injury trends. The maximum femur index of different overlaps was all found at the minimum hip angle, except for the left femur at 25% overlap rate. Meanwhile, the maximum acetabular stress was all found at the minimum hip angle (approximately 0.09-0.20 GPa). This study provides mechanistic insights into the lower limb injuries associated with complex human postures.

