Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ankle is prone to injury during drop landing with usual residual symptoms, and functional ankle instability (FAI) is the most common. Vision guarantees the postural stability of patients with FAI, and visual deprivation (VD) increases their risk of injury when completing various movements. This study explored injury risk during drop landing in patients with FAI under VD through the kinetics of lower extremities.



METHODS: A total of 12 males with FAI participated in the study (age, 23.0 ± 0.8 years; height, 1.68 ± 0.06 m; weight, and 62.2 ± 10.4 kg) completed single-leg drop landings under visual presence (VP) and VD conditions. Ground reaction force (GRF), time to peak GRF, joint torque, and vertical length variation (ΔL) were measured.



RESULTS: Significant effects were detected in the group for time to peak lateral GRF (p = 0.004), hip extensor torque (p = 0.022), ankle plantarflexion torque (p < 0.001), ankle varus torque (p = 0.021), lower extremity stiffness (p = 0.035), and ankle stiffness (p < 0.001). Significant effects of conditions were detected for vertical GRF, time to peak vertical and lateral GRF, loading rate, hip extensor torque, knee extensor torque, hip varus torque, knee varus torque, lower extremity stiffness, and ankle stiffness (p < 0.05). ΔL was affected by VD with a significant difference (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: In patients with FAI, an unstable extremity has a higher injury risk than a stable extremity, and VD increases such risk. However, because the influence of the central nervous system on hip strategy is also affected, the effect on the unstable extremity is more significant and more likely to result in injury. Deepening the squat range may be an effective preventive measure for reducing injury risk of unstable extremities during drop landing.

