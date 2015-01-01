Abstract

Preventing injury to children and young persons related to farm work has been a priority in Ireland since the enactment of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act, 1989 (SHWWA.1989) (1). Under this legislation a person in the age category of 0-18 years old or still at school are considered a child or young person and in this paper are described as a child (ren/hood). The Public Health Model of injury causation conceptualizes an injury occurrence as being due to multiple interacting physical and human factors, while the Social-Ecological Model enhances this model by defining various levels of the social and physical environment influential to persons' occupational safety and health (OSH) (2). Farms internationally are mainly small scale, with a wide range of hazards and associated risks and are dispersed throughout the countryside (3). Thus, promoting childhood safety represents a particular challenge for regulators and farm organizations. This paper describes the following related to childhood farm OSH in Ireland: (a) the socio-economic background of farming of relevance to children; (b) the legislative background; (c) trends in childhood farm injuries; (d) promotional activities with particular reference to current initiatives. The paper finishes with a discussion and conclusions section based on information presented in this paper.

Language: en