Alqassim AY, Shami MO, Sabah SA, Hassan AA, Hassan AA, Asiri AY, Muqri KY, Alshahbi AM, Asiri NM, Mahfouz MS. Heliyon 2022; 8(12): e12213.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36578393
BACKGROUND: Although the eyes represent 0.1% of the total human body, they are exposed to many injuries, some of which may cause blindness. Ocular chemical injury is a true ocular emergency requiring immediate assessment and initiation of treatment. The present study targeted the general population in the Jazan region, Saudi Arabia, to evaluate knowledge of chemical injuries to the eye and the immediate management of the injury.
Injury; Saudi Arabia; Public health; Eye; Burn; Knowledge; Chemical; Environmental health; Family medicine; Occupational health