Yockey RA, Vidourek R, King K. Hisp. Health Care Int. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15404153221149790

36579801

In 2020, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in the United States (Garnett et al., 2022). Suicide contributes to high healthcare costs and accounts for numerous emergency department visits. The United States' Healthy People 2030 Initiative has outlined a goal to reduce the suicide rate overall, and recent data shows that progress is being made (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, n.d). However, despite continuing progress by several health entities (e.g., CDC), suicide remains a critical, complex health problem, with numerous challenges and hurdles (Knox et al., 2004). Practitioners, health educators, and clinicians need to engage in the promotion of equitable healthcare access and increase provider services to populations at-risk for suicide.

There has been a rapid increase in suicidal behaviors by adult Hispanic populations. From 2010 to 2020, suicide rates among Hispanics increased by 35.7% for males and 40.6% for females (Khubchandani & Price, 2022). Hispanic males and females were more likely to take their own life by hanging/suffocation methods. Further, in 2020, suicide became the 5th leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the United States (Khubchandani & Price, 2022), highlighting the need to investigate further these trends and behaviors among this population...


Language: en
