Abstract
BACKGROUND: Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a group of common musculoskeletal dysfunctions that affect the temporomandibular joint or masticatory muscles and related structures or are expressed as a clinical combination of these two factors. The etiology of TMD is multifactorial and features related to anxiety, depression and mental disorders can contribute to the predisposition, onset and progression of TMD. The ability to adapt and develop coping attitudes was reduced in patients presenting with chronic pain, while suicidal behavior (suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide completion) was increased. The objective of this review was therefore to investigate suicidal behavior in relation to TMD.
suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; chronic pain; orofacial pain; suicide attempts; suicide completion; temporomandibular disorders; temporomandibular joint dysfunction