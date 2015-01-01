Abstract

Complex suicides are rare events pursued by the victims by means of two or more different fatal methods and can be further classified in planned or unplanned depending on the simultaneous or sequential application of the methods, respectively. The multiplicity of the injuries detected can frequently lead to misinterpretations, thus making a multidisciplinary approach of utmost importance. Here an unusual unplanned complex suicide was described discussing the post-mortem data leading to the forensic diagnosis; moreover, a focus on the depression cause was reported. The case regarded a 48-year-old man with a recent diagnosis of depression who self-stabbed his neck and, subsequentially, fallen from height. Data obtained from autopsy, histology, radiology and toxicology were described, highlighting the main findings for achieving the differential diagnosis between suicide and homicide. Moreover, microscopic findings compatible with an unrecognized thyroiditis led to consider the thyroid dysfunction as a possible substrate of depression, suggesting it potential effect on suicidal behaviour.

