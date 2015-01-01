Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Approximately 1.7 million people sustain traumatic brain injuries (TBI) annually in the US. To reduce morbidity and mortality, management strategies aim to control progressive intracranial bleeding. This study analyzes the association between Tranexamic Acid (TXA) administration and mortality among casualties within the Department of Defense Trauma Registry, specifically focusing on subsets of patients with varying degree of head injury severities.



METHODS: Besides descriptive statistics, we used inverse probability weighted (for age, military service category, mechanism of injury, total units of blood units administered), and injury severity (ISS) and Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) head score adjusted generalized linear models to analyze the association between TXA and mortality. Specific subgroups of interest were increasing severities of head injury and further stratifying these by Glasgow Coma Score of 3-8 and severe overall bodily injuries (ISS>=15).



RESULTS: 25,866 patients were included in the analysis. 2,352 (9.1%) received TXA and 23,514 (90.9%) did not receive TXA. Among those with ISS>=15 (n=6,420), 21.2% received TXA. Among those with any head injury (AIS head injury severity score>=1; n=9,153), 7.2% received TXA. The median ISS scores were greater in the TXA versus no-TXA group (17 versus 6). Weighted and adjusted models showed overall, there was 25% lower mortality risk between those who received TXA at any point and those who did not (OR:0.75, 95% CI: 0.59, 0.95). Further, as the AIS severity score increased from >=1 (1.08; 0.80, 1.47) to >=5 (0.56; 0.33, 0.97), the odds of mortality decreased.



CONCLUSIONS: TXA may potentially be beneficial in patients with severe head injuries, especially those with severe overall injury profiles. There is a need of definitive studies to confirm this association.

Language: en