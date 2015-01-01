|
Brown SP, Mongold SM, Powell TL, Goss SE, Schauer SG. Med. J. (Ft. Sam Houst. Tex.) 2023; (Per 23-1/2/3): 41-46.
(Copyright © 2023, Borden Institute, US Army Medical Center of Excellence)
36580523
BACKGROUND: The international community has shown increasing interest in the Arctic and Antarctic due to the value polar regions have in terms of environmental research, natural resources, and national defense. The US Government maintains several permanent research and military facilities in polar regions. Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from these facilities can be limited for prolonged periods of time due to their extreme climates. Published data regarding MEDEVACs from these facilities is extremely limited.
Language: en