Abstract

BACKGROUND: The international community has shown increasing interest in the Arctic and Antarctic due to the value polar regions have in terms of environmental research, natural resources, and national defense. The US Government maintains several permanent research and military facilities in polar regions. Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from these facilities can be limited for prolonged periods of time due to their extreme climates. Published data regarding MEDEVACs from these facilities is extremely limited.



METHODS: Evacuations on military aircraft registered in the Transportation Command Regulation and Command and Control Evacuation System (TRAC2ES) database in a previously de-identified dataset were queried for events from McMurdo, Antarctica. The data was analyzed to determine the number of evacuations, reasons for evacuation, and additional demographic data.



RESULTS: There were 31 evacuations from McMurdo Station and Scott Amundsen South Pole Station for 29 unique patients recorded in the available TRAC2ES dataset. Reasons for evacuation included traumatic brain/head injury, behavioral health concerns, extremity injuries, pregnancy, and various other medical/surgical concerns.



CONCLUSIONS: MEDEVAC was typically required for advanced diagnostic/treatment modalities or if a patient could no longer fulfill his/her duties. Most evacuations were not directly related to environmental exposure. Given the climate in polar regions can preclude timely evacuation for large periods of time, the need for evacuation must be anticipated and mitigated whenever possible. Better data is needed to guide staffing and mission planning in this remote location.

Language: en