Paulson MW, Hesling JD, Schauer SG, De Lorenzo RA. Med. J. (Ft. Sam Houst. Tex.) 2023; (Per 23-1/2/3): 87-91.
(Copyright © 2023, Borden Institute, US Army Medical Center of Excellence)
36580530
BACKGROUND: The US military's recent involvement in long standing conflict has caused the pioneering of many lifesaving medical advances, often made possible by data-driven research. However, future advances in battlefield medicine will likely require greater data fidelity than is currently attainable. Continuing to improve survival rates will require data which establishes the relative contributions to preventable mortality and guides future interventions. Prehospital data, particularly that from Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Cards and TCCC After Action Reports (TCCC AARs), are notoriously inconsistent in reaching searchable databases for formal evaluation. While the military has begun incorporating more modern technology in advanced data capture over the past few years like the Air Force's Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK) and the Army's Medical Hands-free Unified Broadcast system (MEDHUB), more analysis weighing the advantages and disadvantages of substituting analog solutions is needed.
Language: en
prehospital; combat; battlefield; casualty; prolonged field care; tactical