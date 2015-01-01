|
Citation
Schauer SG, April MD. Med. J. (Ft. Sam Houst. Tex.) 2023; (Per 23-1/2/3): 92-96.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Borden Institute, US Army Medical Center of Excellence)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36580531
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Airway obstruction is the second leading cause of potentially survivable death on the battlefield. Previous studies demonstrate casualties undergoing airway interventions have worse outcomes when the procedure occurs in the prehospital setting versus the military treatment facility (MTF) setting. We compare outcomes between casualties undergoing airway management in these 2 settings using the Department of Defense Trauma Registry (DODTR).
Keywords
|
airway; military; prehospital; combat; intubation