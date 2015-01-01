SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wolpert KH, Kodish I, Kim SJ, Uspal NG. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2023; 39(1): 45-50.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PEC.0000000000002886

PMID

36580892

Abstract

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by impaired social communication in conjunction with patterned behaviors. Often associated with emotional dysregulation, irritability, aggression, depression, and suicidality, ASD youth frequently present to the emergency department for behavioral and mental health evaluation. Psychiatric comorbidities, agitation, and depression are commonly encountered. During these visits, practitioners must thoughtfully consider organic etiologies for presenting symptoms, formulate plans to address risk of agitation, and understand how to effectively formulate disposition options in this patient population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print