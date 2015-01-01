Abstract

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by impaired social communication in conjunction with patterned behaviors. Often associated with emotional dysregulation, irritability, aggression, depression, and suicidality, ASD youth frequently present to the emergency department for behavioral and mental health evaluation. Psychiatric comorbidities, agitation, and depression are commonly encountered. During these visits, practitioners must thoughtfully consider organic etiologies for presenting symptoms, formulate plans to address risk of agitation, and understand how to effectively formulate disposition options in this patient population.

Language: en