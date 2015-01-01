Abstract

Hydrogen peroxide (H(2)O(2)) is an oxidizing agent. High concentrations of H(2)O(2) are used in the chemical industry, and 3% concentrations are used in household disinfectants. Severe H(2)O(2) toxicity occurs with a 35% concentration. After poisoning with H(2)O(2), corrosive damage occurs. We describe a 3-day-old male who ingested H(2)O(2) accidentally and was treated with supportive care. Hydrogen peroxide intoxication usually occurs in adults accidentally. This is the first report of a newborn case of H(2)O(2) ingestion.

Language: en