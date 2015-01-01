|
Citation
Aydogan S, Fettah ND, Akduman H, Zenciroglu A. Proc. Bayl. Univ. Med. Cent. 2023; 36(1): 121-122.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Baylor Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
36578623
PMCID
Abstract
Hydrogen peroxide (H(2)O(2)) is an oxidizing agent. High concentrations of H(2)O(2) are used in the chemical industry, and 3% concentrations are used in household disinfectants. Severe H(2)O(2) toxicity occurs with a 35% concentration. After poisoning with H(2)O(2), corrosive damage occurs. We describe a 3-day-old male who ingested H(2)O(2) accidentally and was treated with supportive care. Hydrogen peroxide intoxication usually occurs in adults accidentally. This is the first report of a newborn case of H(2)O(2) ingestion.
Language: en
Keywords
newborn; hydrogen peroxide; ingestion