Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the risk factors associated with unintentional injury in children aged 0-6 years.



DESIGN: This is a case-control study. SAMPLE: A total of 150 participants (n: 75 case group, n: 75 control group) were included in the study. The case group consisted of mothers of children who had unintentional injuries and the control group was composed of the mothers of children who did not have unintentional injuries.



MEASUREMENTS: Data were collected using the Participant Information Form and the Identification of Safety Precautions of Mothers with 0-6 year-old Children for the Prevention of Unintentional Injuries Scale.



RESULTS: The mean attitude score of the mothers in the case group toward preventing unintentional injury (177.72 ± 15.53) was found to be higher than the mean score of the mothers in the control group (171.64 ± 17.93). An increase in mothers' scores on preventing unintentional injury reduces the risk of children having unintentional injuries 0.98 times.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the study revealed that mothers' attitudes toward preventing injury, the birth order of the child, and the child having a disability increase risk for unintentional injury.

Language: en