Citation
Hauke A, Flaspöler E, Klüser R, Neitzner I, Reinert D. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(4): 429-439.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
36579019
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The risk observatory (RO) of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) provides strategic support to the German Social Accident Insurance Institutions (GSAII) in proactive prevention. It does so by identifying future challenges and opportunities for occupational safety and health (OSH) resulting from new trends and developments that affect employees as well as children in elementary education, pupils, and students.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Future; Occupational safety and health; Trends; Risk observatory