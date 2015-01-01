|
Citation
|
Shin D, Gill SV, Kim TW, Magane KM, Mason T, Heeren T, Winter M, Helfrich C, Saitz R. Subst. Abuse Res. Treat. 2022; 16: e11782218221145548.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Libertas Academica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36578450
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: People living with HIV (PLWH) are at risk for falls due to polypharmacy, unhealthy substance (risky alcohol and/or illicit drug) use, low physical activity, and frailty combined with typical age-related physical changes. Fall prevention is needed to reduce the morbidity related to falls and fractures, however, there is a paucity of data on the design of a fall prevention intervention and whether it can be delivered virtually. We describe the protocol of a pilot randomized trial of a virtual occupational therapy fall prevention intervention for people with HIV at high risk for falls and recent alcohol and/or drug use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance use; alcohol use; falls; HIV; fall prevention intervention; occupational therapy