Abstract

The paper presents a proposal for using unmanned aerial vehicles to reconstruct traffic accidents. For this purpose, a traffic accident scene insinuating a collision between two passenger vehicles on a public road was plotted. An un-manned aerial available on the consumer market weighing no more than 900g and equipped with a high-resolution visible light camera was used for the study. It is assumed that the proposed methodology can also be successfully applied to document construction disaster sites.



Over the past few years, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have gone from being a technology of the future to become a widely used tool in many areas of life. This applies to both private and commercial applications. Privately, the most common use of UAVs is for commemorating places and events through photography and video. Among the most interesting commercial applications of UAVs entering widespread use is the transportation of goods, including sensitive goods whose transportation time can be crucial such as the transportation of blood, organs, or medical samples. In February 2022, the first regular flights of UAVs for the health service system were launched in Poland. Another very interesting application of UAVs is the monitoring and inventory of construction sites. Thanks to the computer software used to process the photo-video material collected during the flight, it is possible to automatically track changes on the site, and measure the volume of buildings or bulk storage heaps. The use of the possibilities offered by spatial models prepared based on photos collected during a photogrammetric flight seems to be unlimited. In this work, special attention is paid to the application of low-altitude photogrammetry using consumer drones for inventory and reconstruction of road incidents. This solution is slowly becoming of interest to researchers and hobbyists and perhaps in time will enter widespread use by insurance agents and the police. This study is intended to introduce the basic concepts of drone aviation, point out the possibilities and limitations of consumer drone use, and present the procedure for collecting and compiling data from the scene. This study is intended to help encourage potential users to take advantage of the opportunities offered by unmanned aircraft technology in their work...