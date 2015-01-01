|
Maynard ML, Quenneville S, Hinves K, Talwar V, Bosacki SL. Adolescents (Basel) 2023; 3(1): 41-59.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a critical developmental period for mentalization and emotion regulation skills. Studies show that during this time, adolescents may experience greater vulnerability to challenges of mental and emotional well-being. Studies also show that self-skills, such as mentalization, self-compassion, and self-control are independently associated with feelings of global self-worth or psychological well-being. To date, no known studies have explored interconnected relations among these self-skills, despite significant overlaps in the social-biological development of these skills. Aims: To investigate interconnected relations among psychological well-being, mentalization, self-compassion and self-control. Gender differences in these relations are explored.
adolescence; mindfulness; self-compassion; self-control; theory of mind; well-being