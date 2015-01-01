Abstract

More cautious fire safety evacuation assessment and escape route assistance are required when people with disabilities encounter a fire hazard in a historical museum. This study uses the old Chiayi City Hall, which is mainly used for an exhibition space, as the example. The core of this study is the problem of fire evacuation that emerged after the historic building opened and was reused as a museum; it uses Pathfinder evacuation simulation software, discussing the difference between traditional and segregated evacuation and assuming the original evacuation, elevator emergency evacuation, and external ramp evaluation. There are three evacuation scenarios, and the number of accommodated people is set to 730, pursuant to the applicable law. Comparing the conditions of people with disabilities and ordinary members of the public during evacuation through the foregoing three scenarios, the overall evacuation time and survival rate of the original evacuation scenario are 440 s and 49.8%, respectively; and the overall evacuation time and survival rate of the barrier-free elevator emergency evacuation scenario are 332 s and 65.4%, respectively; the overall evacuation time and survival rate of the external ramp evaluation scenario are 320 s and 65.6%, respectively. The computer data analysis shows that the use of the external ramp evaluation gives people with disabilities the best evacuation time and survival rate because the architectural form of cultural heritage buildings is more fragile, specific, and fast-burning than that of ordinary buildings. As the global awareness of cultural asset preservation and revitalization is increasing, the evacuation of people with disabilities in the building in the case of fire is very important. The results of this study can be used as an emergency evacuation design recommendation for people with disabilities in the cultural assets through evacuation simulation analysis.

