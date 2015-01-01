Abstract

Among the fire reports caused by seasonal devices registered with the Korea Fire Information Center in 2021, fires caused by heating cables accounted for the largest portion with 350 cases. As a result of analyzing the heating cable fires from 2015 to 2021, we have classified the heating cable fires into four types according to the method of winding the heating wire. First, we hypothesized that the temperature is high when the density is high due to the overlap of the hot wires or when there is a thermal insulating material. We predicted that the temperature would rise through a random game and established a reproducibility test plan. In order to check how heat generation changes depending on the winding method of antifreeze heating cables, we selected 10 manufacturers and checked the temperature characteristics according to the test conditions (Paragraph 11, Paragraph 19.101) of the Technical Regulations for Electrical and Telecommunication Products and Components of Korea (K 10013), tested the four methods mentioned in this thesis and compared and analyzed the results. The experiment results indicate that the temperature of the heater part in antifreeze heating cables was mostly higher than the conditions required by the existing standards in cases 1 to 4. In particular, in the case of No. 5 manufacturer's sample, the temperature of the heating cable of Case 1 was measured to be the highest at 119.0 °C. In addition, as a result of applying the data engineering reproducibility test results in the framework of the random game λ proposed in this thesis, we have derived the same results as the predicted hypothesis. Case 1 refers to the case where a fire occurs due to the heating cable being wrapped around the water pipe and insulation or taped outside; It is one of the methods that users actually use a lot in the field. Based on experiment, we have concluded that the fire risk is high under the Case 1 condition. Thus, the test conditions in the existing K 10013 Standard need to be strengthened according to the Case 1 condition.

Language: en