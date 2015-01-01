Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to present exploratory research on how people in Aotearoa New Zealand experience and learn about fire, and how they think and feel about fire as adults.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A qualitative survey with a sample of 40 young adults aged 18-23 years in Aotearoa New Zealand were recruited through Prolific Academic. Reflexive thematic analysis was used to construct themes across participants experiences.



FINDINGS Four themes were constructed that described participants' learning about fire and were named influence of context and internal responses to fire, development of normative beliefs about fire, learning how and when fire can be used and learning about fire safety. Two themes were developed that described participants thoughts and feelings about fire as an adult. These were named knowledge is power and emotional congruence with fire.



RESULTS highlight the significant role of parental modelling, reinforcement and sensory experiences in the way individuals experience and learn about fire. Practical implications Understanding fire learning is important for establishing which experiences may lead to appropriate and inappropriate fire use which in turn can inform fire prevention initiatives.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the best of the authors' knowledge, this research represents one of the first studies to directly examine fire learning in the general population.

Language: en