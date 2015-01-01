|
Pearson D, Merrick M, Dent A, Blampied S. J. Criminol. Res. Policy Pract. 2021; 8(3): 183-195.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Fire-related offences are costly in human and financial terms. Fire education is widely used with juveniles and with adults in forensic psychiatric settings; however, with prison/probation clients there has been a lack of focus on its potential. This study asked participants of a structured fire education programme for adults how they experienced it and its impact on their feelings about firesetting.
Language: en
Arson treatment; Fire safety education; Firesetting; Realistic evaluation; Resettlement; Treatment delivery