Alderson K, Ireland CA, Khan R, Ireland JL, Lewis M. J. Criminol. Res. Policy Pract. 2021; 8(1): 53-74.
Abstract
PURPOSE This paper aims to examine the prevalence of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and factors connected in a young adult population, through a series of connected studies. Each study considered exposure to poly-victimisation. The series of studies focussed on a number of factors felt to impact vulnerability and protective factors towards CSE. Specifically caregiver bonds, resilience and attachment style, adolescent risk-taking, quality of caregiver bonds, level/type of supportive relationships and positive schemas, as well as the impact of CSE disclosure and links to attachment style and maladaptive schemas.
Language: en
Child sexual exploitation; PA-CSE; Poly-victimisation; Protective factors; Risk factors; Vulnerability